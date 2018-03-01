Kevin Glover (Photo: Submitted)

An investigation into Dover Area High School's girls' head basketball coach has been closed, and police don't intend to file criminal charges.

Jeremy Williams, the attorney who represents Kevin Glover, said his client has nothing to hide and cooperated with police during their investigation.

"Kevin wants everybody to understand he didn’t do anything wrong and that he’s been mistreated throughout the process," Williams told The York Dispatch.

For now, Glover remains suspended from his position as head coach of the high school's girls' basketball team, Williams confirmed.

Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, confirmed Northern York County Regional Police detectives have closed their investigation and that charges aren't being filed against Glover.

Required to report: Williams said police were investigating to see if Glover failed to report allegations that one of his assistant coaches, Aignee Nicole Freeland, was having a sexual relationship with a student player.

"He had no knowledge of what was going on," Williams said. "He didn't become aware of (the Freeland allegations) until Northern York County Regional Police appeared at a basketball game."

State law requires coaches, teachers and others to report suspicions and allegations of child abuse.

Aignee Freeland (Photo: Submitted)

Glover cooperated with the police investigations into both Freeland and himself, according to his attorney.

"He voluntarily provided his own cellphone," without requiring police to first obtain a search warrant, Williams said.

Williams said he and Glover expect to meet with Dover Area School District's superintendent, human relations director and solicitor to discuss Glover's employment status.

"There's been no date set yet," he said. "But we expect it to happen in short order."

Glover has no expectations of being reinstated, Williams said.

"We intend to cooperate fully (by answering) any questions they have, to alleviate any existing concerns," Williams said.

The background: The Dover Area School District suspended Glover on Dec. 21, a day after suspending Freeland, who was an assistant girls' basketball coach.

Freeland, 23, of West Maple Street in York City, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old, according to charging documents filed by Northern Regional Police. She's charged with the felonies of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor.

Arrested Jan. 10, she remains free on $100,000 bail.

Dennis Kloster resigned as a volunteer girls' basketball coach for Dover Area High School so he could speak out publicly in Glover's defense.

Kloster said he believes Glover was suspended because the alleged sexual contact between Freeland and a player happened on Glover's watch.

"(It) bothers me tremendously that with no proof or anything like that you can just suspend somebody," Kloster previously told The York Dispatch.

More: Suspended Dover HS basketball coach reinstated at 2 jobs

More: Dover HS assistant coach had sex with player, police allege

More: 2 Dover High hoops coaches suspended amid allegations, 3rd says

Job suspensions: Glover also was suspended from his jobs with a York City alternative school and a Lancaster County indoor sports complex.

He returned to his job as a behavioral specialist at York City School District's Goodridge Academy on Feb. 15, according to Jennifer Leckstrom, a spokeswoman for Catapult Learning, which is contracted by the York City School District to provide services for Goodridge.

"The allegations against Kevin Glover were unfounded," she wrote in an email.

On Feb. 14, Glover was reinstated at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex after the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families alerted Spooky Nook that he had been cleared. He was placed on voluntary suspension from Spooky Nook in January.

Glover's LinkedIn account states that he has been the Girls Amateur Athletic Union Basketball Academy director at Spooky Nook Sports since October 2016.

About Glover: Glover became head coach of the Dover varsity girls' basketball team in spring 2016, the fourth head coach in as many seasons.

At the time, Dover Area Athletic Director Rich Leathery said that stability was the top quality the school was looking for in a head coach.

Glover, a 2001 York High graduate, brought about a dozen years of coaching experience to the job.

He has worked for New Hope Academy, William Penn Senior High School and Northeastern High School.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/03/01/das-office-no-charges-dovers-coach-glover/387139002/