Jameel Murray

A York City man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed during an argument in West York, according to police, who arrested the alleged attacker less than two hours later.

West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps said the victim was taken to York Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

"We were advised he's in stable condition," Millsaps said on Thursday, March 1.

Millsaps said York City Police were called to the "avenues" area of the city shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing victim.

City officers found the man in the 700 block of Madison Avenue, according to Interim York City Police Chief Troy Bankert.

City officers determined the victim actually was stabbed in West York at the corner of Overbrook Avenue and St. Paul Alley, Millsaps said.

Arrest made: Arrested was Jameel R. Murray, 27, of the 700 block of Hawthorne Street in York City.

After being arraigned by District Judge Jennifer Clancy, Murray was taken to York County Prison on $30,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Millsaps said West York and York City police worked together "to make an arrest for this violent act within hours."

Bankert said the two departments have a good working relationship.

According to Millsaps, Murray stabbed the victim over a disagreement.

"They were driving around and some type of argument ensued," he said. "They stopped the car, and that's when the stabbing happened."

Murray then stole the victim's car and fled, according to Millsaps, who said a charge of robbery of a motor vehicle will be added against Murray.

'Severe' laceration: Charging documents identify the stabbing victim as 26-year-old Isiah Jiles.

He made his way to the home of his girlfriend on Madison Avenue, at which point 911 was called, documents state.

Jiles suffered a severe laceration on his left arm and underwent surgery, according to documents.

At the corner of Overbrook Avenue and St. Paul Alley, West York investigators found a 6-inch knife sheath, a large rock and blood, including a trail of blood leading from the scene, charging documents state.

After learning it was Murray who allegedly attacked Jiles, West York officers went to the man's neighborhood, found him near his home and arrested him at 5:18 a.m., documents state. That was a little more than an hour after the stabbing was called into the York County 911 Center.

Police found Jiles' stolen car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Linden Avenue, charging documents state.

Murray told investigators he stabbed Jiles after Jiles hit him with a brick, according to documents.

Earlier stabbing: Murray himself was the victim of a stabbing last summer.

York City Police have said he was stabbed about 12:30 a.m. June 11 near the corner of West Market and South West Streets during a drug deal that went bad.

He suffered four stab wounds to the back and two cuts to his face, none of which were life-threatening, according to police.

After being attacked, Murray went home, police said, adding he reported the stabbing to police nearly eight hours later.

It's unclear whether Murray has retained an attorney.

