Markeeva Miller (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman has been sentenced to prison for spurring a police chase before crashing into a city home — with two children in her vehicle.

Markeeva Ayonna Miller then took off on foot, leaving her child behind in her car, along with an adult passenger and the passenger's child, police have said.

Miller, 24, of the 700 block of West King Street, was sentenced to nine to 23 months in York County Prison, plus two years of probation, according to court records.

She appeared in York County Court on Monday, Feb. 26, where presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook imposed sentence and gave Miller credit for the 44 days of prison time she's already served.

Cook also ordered Miller to pay court costs, perform 100 hours of community service and attend parenting and prenatal classes, according to court records.

She remains charged in York County with resisting arrest for allegedly struggling with a sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her because she was a fugitive wanted by a number of law-enforcement agencies in York and Dauphin counties on a shoplifting warrant and traffic warrants, according to court records.

Miller pleaded guilty in York County Court on Dec. 11 to fleeing or attempting to elude police, child endangerment, four counts of reckless endangerment, causing a crash that damaged attended property and reckless driving.

High-speed chase: York City Police tried to pull over a Saturn VUE with an expired registration driven by Miller in the 500 block of West Princess Street about 3:15 p.m. July 27. But Miller took off.

She led officers on a high-speed chase for 10 blocks before the officers ended the pursuit because it was dangerous to the public.

During the chase, Miller drove at a high rate of speed, ran four stop signs and two red lights and drove with "reckless disregard" for the safety of pedestrians and other drivers, according to police.

Officers were still in the area when bystanders alerted them to a crash at the corner of West College and South Belvidere avenues, police said.

There, officers found the Saturn VUE crashed into a home in the 200 block of South Belvidere that was occupied at the time. Police did not report any injuries.

It appeared that Miller crashed after failing to negotiate a turn, police said.

Officers found Miller's child, an adult passenger and the passenger's child in the SUV, police said.

By that time Miller had jumped out and run off, leaving her child behind, police said.

Open case: Miller remains charged with resisting arrest for allegedly fighting Deputy Chad Smith as he tried to arrest her on Jan. 12 inside the York County Human Services Center at 100 W. Market St.

Smith spotted Miller leaving a first-floor conference room about 11:30 a.m. and told her he was arresting her on the York County bench warrant, Smith wrote in charging documents.

Miller handed her property to a family member and initially turned around to be handcuffed, documents state.

But she then took off running, with Smith giving chase, according to charging documents.

He caught up with her and tried to get her into custody, but Miller kept pushing him away, forcing Smith to take her to the ground, documents state.

'Flailing arms and legs': Miller continued fighting and was able to break away from Smith a second time by "flailing her arms and legs," after which she and Smith went to the ground a second time as Smith tried to arrest her, according to documents.

"I had told her multiple times to put her hands behind her back and stop resisting, which she refused to do," Smith wrote in charging documents.

Eventually, Smith got handcuffs on Miller and took her into custody, documents state.

He suffered abrasions to his hands, wrist and knees and later sought medical treatment, according to documents.

A charge of assault on a law-enforcement officer was dismissed at Miller's preliminary hearing, according to court records.

