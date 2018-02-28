Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Life sentence for 'dangerous' York City sex offender
The 75-year-old York City man raped an acquaintance with a prosthetic penis. It's his fourth sexual-assault conviction, a prosecutor said.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Life sentence for 'dangerous' York City sex offender
A 75-year-old York City man has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for raping an acquaintance with a prosthetic penis.
It's the fourth time Horace Reaugh has been convicted of sexual-assault charges, according to deputy prosecutor Alissa Cardenas.
He is a danger to society, she said, which is why her office filed a motion that the state's mandatory sentence of life be imposed.
Reaugh, formerly of South Richland Avenue, was sentenced to life in prison on his forcible-compulsion rape and sexual assault charges. He appeared before Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness on Monday, Feb. 26, for sentencing.
In Pennsylvania, prosecutors can seek the mandatory life sentence for anyone with two or more sex-crime convictions or Megan's Law offenses, according to Cardenas.
"If you have one, the mandatory is 25 years," she said.
Reaugh's criminal history in Pennsylvania includes a conviction for attempted rape and indecent assault of a minor that happened in 1993, and two indecent assault convictions in 2002, according to Cardenas.
His record also includes a 2010 guilty plea in York County to failing to comply with Megan's Law registration requirements, according to court records. He had been required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
"He exceeded the requirement," Cardenas said. "This was his fourth sexual assault."
She said she filed for the mandatory life sentence for the safety of the community.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
- 1 of 144
- 2 of 144
- 3 of 144
- 4 of 144
- 5 of 144
- 6 of 144
- 7 of 144
- 8 of 144
- 9 of 144
- 10 of 144
- 11 of 144
- 12 of 144
- 13 of 144
- 14 of 144
- 15 of 144
- 16 of 144
- 17 of 144
- 18 of 144
- 19 of 144
- 20 of 144
- 21 of 144
- 22 of 144
- 23 of 144
- 24 of 144
- 25 of 144
- 26 of 144
- 27 of 144
- 28 of 144
- 29 of 144
- 30 of 144
- 31 of 144
- 32 of 144
- 33 of 144
- 34 of 144
- 35 of 144
- 36 of 144
- 37 of 144
- 38 of 144
- 39 of 144
- 40 of 144
- 41 of 144
- 42 of 144
- 43 of 144
- 44 of 144
- 45 of 144
- 46 of 144
- 47 of 144
- 48 of 144
- 49 of 144
- 50 of 144
- 51 of 144
- 52 of 144
- 53 of 144
- 54 of 144
- 55 of 144
- 56 of 144
- 57 of 144
- 58 of 144
- 59 of 144
- 60 of 144
- 61 of 144
- 62 of 144
- 63 of 144
- 64 of 144
- 65 of 144
- 66 of 144
- 67 of 144
- 68 of 144
- 69 of 144
- 70 of 144
- 71 of 144
- 72 of 144
- 73 of 144
- 74 of 144
- 75 of 144
- 76 of 144
- 77 of 144
- 78 of 144
- 79 of 144
- 80 of 144
- 81 of 144
- 82 of 144
- 83 of 144
- 84 of 144
- 85 of 144
- 86 of 144
- 87 of 144
- 88 of 144
- 89 of 144
- 90 of 144
- 91 of 144
- 92 of 144
- 93 of 144
- 94 of 144
- 95 of 144
- 96 of 144
- 97 of 144
- 98 of 144
- 99 of 144
- 100 of 144
- 101 of 144
- 102 of 144
- 103 of 144
- 104 of 144
- 105 of 144
- 106 of 144
- 107 of 144
- 108 of 144
- 109 of 144
- 110 of 144
- 111 of 144
- 112 of 144
- 113 of 144
- 114 of 144
- 115 of 144
- 116 of 144
- 117 of 144
- 118 of 144
- 119 of 144
- 120 of 144
- 121 of 144
- 122 of 144
- 123 of 144
- 124 of 144
- 125 of 144
- 126 of 144
- 127 of 144
- 128 of 144
- 129 of 144
- 130 of 144
- 131 of 144
- 132 of 144
- 133 of 144
- 134 of 144
- 135 of 144
- 136 of 144
- 137 of 144
- 138 of 144
- 139 of 144
- 140 of 144
- 141 of 144
- 142 of 144
- 143 of 144
- 144 of 144
More: Trial ahead for trio accused of raping girl they lured from York Fair
More: York City man gets prison time for rape of mentally disabled woman
More: Police: Accused child rapist said 9-year-old 'was coming onto him'
"The bottom line is, even if Mr. Reaugh was sentenced in the mitigated (sentencing) range, it would have basically been a life sentence for him, given his age and health," defense attorney Farley Holt said.
The rape: Court documents filed by city Detective Kyle Hower state Reaugh was having coffee with an acquaintance on the porch of her York City home on Aug. 11, 2016, when the woman went inside and Reaugh asked to use her bathroom.
While the woman was in her bedroom, Reaugh forced open the door, held her down on her bed and raped her, according to Hower.
Reaugh suffers from erectile dysfunction and used a prosthetic penis that fit over his genitals to commit the rape, Holt said.
It was revealed at trial that Reaugh stored the device on the dashboard of his vehicle, Holt confirmed.
The woman, who was 58 at the time, told him no and struggled to get away, but Reaugh overpowered her, the detective said.
Reaugh later admitted to forcing sex on the woman, documents state.
Reaugh knew what he was doing was wrong and said he should have stopped. He said if he could go back and change things, he would have stopped, police said.
— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs