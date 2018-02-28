Horace Reaugh (Photo: Submitted)

A 75-year-old York City man has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for raping an acquaintance with a prosthetic penis.

It's the fourth time Horace Reaugh has been convicted of sexual-assault charges, according to deputy prosecutor Alissa Cardenas.

He is a danger to society, she said, which is why her office filed a motion that the state's mandatory sentence of life be imposed.

Reaugh, formerly of South Richland Avenue, was sentenced to life in prison on his forcible-compulsion rape and sexual assault charges. He appeared before Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness on Monday, Feb. 26, for sentencing.

In Pennsylvania, prosecutors can seek the mandatory life sentence for anyone with two or more sex-crime convictions or Megan's Law offenses, according to Cardenas.

"If you have one, the mandatory is 25 years," she said.

Reaugh's criminal history in Pennsylvania includes a conviction for attempted rape and indecent assault of a minor that happened in 1993, and two indecent assault convictions in 2002, according to Cardenas.

His record also includes a 2010 guilty plea in York County to failing to comply with Megan's Law registration requirements, according to court records. He had been required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

"He exceeded the requirement," Cardenas said. "This was his fourth sexual assault."

She said she filed for the mandatory life sentence for the safety of the community.

"The bottom line is, even if Mr. Reaugh was sentenced in the mitigated (sentencing) range, it would have basically been a life sentence for him, given his age and health," defense attorney Farley Holt said.

The rape: Court documents filed by city Detective Kyle Hower state Reaugh was having coffee with an acquaintance on the porch of her York City home on Aug. 11, 2016, when the woman went inside and Reaugh asked to use her bathroom.

While the woman was in her bedroom, Reaugh forced open the door, held her down on her bed and raped her, according to Hower.

Reaugh suffers from erectile dysfunction and used a prosthetic penis that fit over his genitals to commit the rape, Holt said.

It was revealed at trial that Reaugh stored the device on the dashboard of his vehicle, Holt confirmed.

Horace Eugene Reaugh (Photo: Submitted)

The woman, who was 58 at the time, told him no and struggled to get away, but Reaugh overpowered her, the detective said.

Reaugh later admitted to forcing sex on the woman, documents state.

Reaugh knew what he was doing was wrong and said he should have stopped. He said if he could go back and change things, he would have stopped, police said.

