Logan Hale of West York has been sentenced to eight to 16 years in state prison for stabbing a man. (Photo: Borough of West York Police Department)

A West York man must spend years in state prison for stabbing a man in what the prosecution described as an evisceration.

Logan Hale, 27, was sentenced to eight to 16 years in state prison by Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness on Tuesday, Feb. 26, according to court records.

He was given credit for the 349 days he's already spent in York County Prison awaiting trial and sentencing.

A jury on Jan. 18 convicted Hale of attempted first-degree murder for stabbing Kenneth Ray.

Defense attorney George Margetas has said Hale maintains he was defending his brother, his friend and himself, but that he respects the jury's verdict.

"He maintains he never meant to hurt anyone that night," Margetas said. "He is taking responsibility for the events that occurred. He is thankful Judge Ness gave him a fair sentence under the circumstances of this case."

'Gaping' wound: Hale stabbed Ray, now 34, numerous times, causing a "gaping abdominal wound (that) exposed the victim's intestines," according to West York Police documents.

"Mr. Ray was eviscerated in the alleyway outside Logan Hale's home," senior deputy prosecutor Kim Kipnis told The York Dispatch.

She said Ray's intestines were actually protruding from one of his stab wounds.

Ray required emergency surgery, police said.

West York Police said Hale admitted to stabbing Ray and told them he had arranged a pot deal between Ray and Jonathan Kirsch and that the three of them drove to Hale's home in the 1500 block of West King Street shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 20, 2017.

Hale maintains that once there, Ray pulled out a knife and tried to rob the other two men of marijuana and cash, Margetas said.

Hale told officers that's when he grabbed a dagger from his bedroom and chased Ray outside.

Inside or outside? Where Hale stabbed Ray was disputed at trial. Margetas said Hale maintains he was inside his home when he stabbed Ray.

But Kipnis said the evidence showed Ray was stabbed in the alley outside Hale's home.

"There was no blood found in the house," she said, adding that a blood trail was found in the alley.

Kipnis isn't convinced Ray tried to rob Hale and Kirsch. But even if there was a robbery attempt, she said, it's a separate incident from the stabbing.

"He was hunted down," she said. "He was chased into the alleyway."

Margetas said Hale maintains Ray put a knife to his throat and said Kirsch testified the stabbing happened inside Hale's home.

He also said Ray's story has evolved.

"To this day he's never admitted it was a weed deal," Margetas said.

Co-defendant: Kirsch, 26, of West Manchester Township, pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to simple possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor.

In this case, the drug was marijuana, according to Kirsch's defense attorney, Chris Ferro.

Dismissed were Kirsch's charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted drug possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy.

"I don't view it as a plea deal," Ferro has said. "To me, this was not a plea agreement. It was simply the commonwealth's recognition that Jonathan is a witness in this incident and nothing more."

Kirsch was sentenced Jan. 19 to a year of probation and ordered to submit to random drug tests and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation, according to court records.

