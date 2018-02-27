Allen Housseal (Photo: Submitted)

An employee at the Dover Township Weis Markets who was upset that he was asked to do work is accused of threatening to shoot his co-worker, according to police.

Allen Michael Housseal, 19, allegedly told a co-worker that he would shoot the lead employee at the store, court documents state.

Housseal told the co-worker that he would start "the next mass shooting," but then clarified that he would only shoot the lead employee, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Housseall, of the first block of North Main Street, Dover, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Alleged threats: According to police, Housseal was leaving work at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, when a fellow employee said he would see him later.

"That's if I don't start the next mass shooting," he replied, according to court documents.

The other employee told Housseal not to shoot him, to which he replied that he would just shoot the lead employee, police said.

Housseal was upset and angry that the lead employee was making him do his work, charging documents state. Housseal has gotten upset about being told to work before, but police say he never threatened to shoot anyone.

The victim was told about the alleged threat and told officials she was worried for her safety, court documents state.

At first, police were unable to find Housseal Saturday night, officials said. Police said he was eventually found at his home at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Housseal was arraigned on the charges Sunday night. He was released on his own recognizance.

A phone number could not be found for him, and he does not have an attorney listed yet.

It is not clear if Housseal remains an employee at the store. Messages left for a company spokesman requesting comment were not immediately returned Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Housseal's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16 at District Judge David Eshbach's office.

