A former York County woman must serve time in York County Prison for giving opioids to her 4-year-old daughter to make the child sleep.

April Renee Rose, 28, now of Wabash, Indiana, was sentenced in York County Court on Monday, Feb. 26, to 10 to 20 months in prison, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Rose is forbidden from having any contact with her daughter while on probation, unless the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families "deems (it) appropriate," according to court records.

She was given credit for the nearly three months she's already spent locked up, court records state.

As part of her sentence, Rose must undergo a mental-health evaluation and a drug and alcohol evaluation, then comply with recommended treatment, according to court records.

She also must take parenting classes, records state.

The background: A jury on Jan. 17 found Rose guilty of opioid possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

Her daughter no longer lives with her, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened Dec. 2, 2016, at Rose's former Conewago Township home on Kentwell Drive, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

At the time, Rose and her little girl lived with a woman who is the mother of Rose's former fiance.

The woman overheard Rose telling the girl, "Take this," and heard the girl say, "No. It's yucky," according to court documents.

Rose then told her little girl, "I don't care, take it anyway. It will help you sleep," documents state.

Powdery residue: The ex-fiance's mother investigated and found white, powdery residue on the bathroom sink, according to police.

She confronted Rose and asked Rose what she had given the child, but Rose said she'd given her daughter nothing, according to police.

The ex-fiance's mother took the girl to York Hospital's emergency department, police said.

On the drive there, the girl said her mother had given her something that "tasted bad" and made her stomach hurt, according to documents.

At the hospital, the girl's urine tested positive for opiates and she was treated, court documents state.

York Hospital notified the York County CYF, which notified Northern Regional Police, according to documents.

The child was taken into protective custody, police have said.

