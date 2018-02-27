LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

An Eastern York High School student is accused of making threats to shoot up the school, according to police.

Lower Windsor Township Police say students overheard 18-year-old Brennen Michael Shenk say that he was going to to bring two rocket launchers to school and "blow it up."

Shenk, of the first block of Hedgewick Lane, East Prospect, is charged with three counts of terroristic threats and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Charges: Police responded to the high school at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, after the school received an anonymous tip that a student had made threats to shoot up the school, court documents state.

Police say a student overheard Shenk threaten to shoot up the school while in the lunch line. 

Police spoke to other students who stated they heard him say he was going to bring two rocket launchers to school to blow it up, charging documents state.

"I'm gonna shoot the place up," Shenk said, according to police.

Another student said Shenk was heard talking about it for about five minutes, officials said.

Shenk was taken to the office to be interviewed, during which he denied saying anything threatening, police said.

"When asked if he had ever mentioned anything about a gun, rocket launcher and other weapon, he replied he never said anything," Officer Andrew Neff wrote in charging documents.

Police spoke to Shenk's mother, who told police she didn't have any guns at her residence, officials said. They spoke to his father as well, who told them that the only guns he owns are for hunting, and those are secured in a gun safe, charging documents state.

    District response: In a letter sent out to parents Monday, school Principal Peter Fernandez and district Superintendent Darla Pianowksi said the tip was sent through the district's anonymous tip system, Safe School Alert system. 

    "At no point during the day were students or staff in any danger," the statement reads.

    The district said Shenk was removed from the school, and the school administration will follow board policy when referring to disciplinary action.

    The district said it will continue to be vigilant in efforts to maintain school safety. Fernandez and Pianowski asked parents make sure children are aware of the ramifications of what they say, and that hoaxes related to campus safety "will not be tolerated."

    Shenk was taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment Monday night. He was released on his own recognizance. 

    A number could not be found for him, and he does not have an attorney listed. 

    He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16 at District Judge John H. Fishel's office.

    — Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2018/02/27/police-eastern-york-high-student-threatened-shoot-up-school/377489002/