A 13-year-old Central York Middle School student is charged with 15 felony counts for allegedly making the threats that closed the district down for three days last week, according to a news release from the York County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said Tuesday, Feb. 27, that the allegation includes multiple counts for each school in the district. The offenses, officials said, do not meet the criteria for charging her as an adult.

The DA's office is not able to release any additional information about the teen because she is a juvenile.

Background: Central York Schools closed Wednesday, Feb. 21, Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, while investigators looked into two threats posted on social media Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Springettsbury Township Police Chief Dan Stump put together a task force made of local, state and federal agencies to investigate the threat. There were about 20 people included in the task force.

It wasn't until Sunday, Feb. 25, that officials identified the person who made the threats.

Police have said the girl made the two threats because she didn't want to go to school.

Schools reopened Monday, Feb. 26. The days off will be added to the end of the school year.

Stump told The York Dispatch on Monday that tracking down the Central York Middle School student behind the threats to harm other students wasn't as easy as some members of the public thought it should have been.

"We were fighting a technology crime that we couldn't use technology to solve," he said, noting a number of people sent the department suggestions, including tracking the threat-maker's online user name and computer IP address.

Stump said investigators obviously knew to do those things right away. But identifying the girl turned out to be more difficult, he said, adding that he could not specifically say why at this point.

Police said the threats made were very specific and were directed to the middle and elementary schools.

Central York School District will be hosting a town meeting on safety and security from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Central York High School.

The meeting also will be streamed on the district's YouTube page.

