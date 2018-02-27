Alexa Lauver (Photo: Submitted)

A Dallastown woman who tried to kick a pregnant York County Prison employee in the stomach has avoided a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a felony charge.

Alexa Chance Lauver told the very-pregnant corrections officer, "I'll kick you in the stomach. I'll hurt that baby," according to court documents.

She then tried to kick the corrections officer in the stomach, state police said, but the officer grabbed her leg.

Lauver, 22, of South Duke Street in the borough, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 27, to attempted assault by a prisoner, which is a second-degree felony, according to court records.

She was sentenced to seven years of intensive probation, with the first six months on house arrest, according to court records. She must get mental-health counseling and intensive outpatient treatment, records state.

In exchange for her plea, charges of attempted aggravated assault on an unborn child, making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were dropped.

Defense attorney Bill Graff said Lauver has had quite a few issues in her life.

"She's actually a good kid," he told The York Dispatch. "She got lost along the way somewhere."

He said he told Lauver that everyone in the court system — including Judge Craig T. Trebilcock and prosecutors — wants her to succeed.

Graff said he believes she will be able to turn her life around.

The background: Lauver later told state police she didn't remember the attack because she was withdrawing from drugs at the time.

The assault happened Aug. 17 inside York County Prison — a day after she was locked up for kicking a York Area Regional police officer in the groin.

According to those charging documents, Lauver was cursing at prison medical staff and causing a disturbance.

She "leapt" at a nurse but was restrained by the corrections officer, whose name was not released, documents state.

That's when Lauver lifted her leg, threatened to kick the officer and kicked out but missed, police said.

Lauver, who court records state is also known as Alexa Budzynski, kicked at the officer a second time, but the officer caught her leg, documents state.

At the time, the corrections officer was in her third trimester and was visibly pregnant, police said.

Kicked cop: Lauver pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to resisting arrest for kicking a York Area Regional officer in the crotch. In exchange for her plea, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, court records state.

She was sentenced to 18 months' probation.

She also pleaded guilty to sexting photos to a 15-year-old boy.

In the sexting case, Lauver was sentenced to eight years of probation and ordered to undergo mental-health and drug-and-alcohol evaluations and take parenting classes.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

