COVID vaccine clinic in York County to close as demand slows

After a year in operation, Family First Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is shutting down.

The George Street clinic, which was in operation with partnerships with WellSpan Health and the York City Bureau of Health, will close March 29 due to a decline in the demand for vaccinations, according to Jenny Englerth, the CEO and president of Family First Health.

Since the clinic opened, staff members have administered 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines to the community, according to the organization.

As of Monday, the county reported nine additional cases, for a total of 118,264 since the pandemic began, and no new deaths. In all, 1,473 county residents have died of COVID-19, according to state data.

"The clinic offered steady and reliable walk-in or scheduled access to York residents, to all three vaccines," Englerth said.

In the meantime, the vaccine clinic will remain open from 1 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. every Tuesday in March until its closing date.

"Family First Health would, however, like to emphasize the importance of the vaccine and urge all community members who are not yet vaccinated, or need an additional dose/booster, to contact their medical providers or local pharmacy," Englerth said.

Appointments are available and can be scheduled by calling 855-851-3641.

After March 29, residents should contact their medical providers or local pharmacies for available vaccine options, according to a news release.

Vaccine availability can also be found at www.familyfirsthealth.org and www.wellspan.org.

