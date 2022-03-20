Sunday update: 104 new cases of COVID reported in seven-day span

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the pace of new cases and deaths continues to slow in York County.

On Sunday, 104 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a seven-day period, bringing the new total to 118,255 in York County.

Since March 13, only seven new deaths were reported— for a new total of 1,473 in York County, according to state health data.

Both numbers represent huge drops compared with earlier this year. In January, for example, the county sometimes reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day, and in February most days saw more than 100 cases.

Hospitalizations, too, are slowly declining — with 29 reported on Sunday, down five from last week.

Meanwhile, only three adult patients were in the ICU and five were on ventilators in York County.

York County continues to be ranked "low" in the CDC's new community levels measure. That means residents should stay updated on vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Mask wearing is optional.

There have been 2,774,815 COVID cases in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. The state death toll as of Sunday was 44,049.

