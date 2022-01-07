CORONAVIRUS

COVID surge raises new questions for York County's social service agencies

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Ricardo Cabassa of York City, left, accepts a food item from Harvest of Blessing volunteer Randy Christy at the York County Food Bank Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Harvest of Blessing operates out of the York County Food Bank warehouse on Princess Street in York City. Bill Kalina photo

When those who need social services — such as food security or a warm bed — end up getting COVID, how do organizations respond? 

Given the steady rise in COVID-19 cases since the arrival of the omicron variant, nonprofits are once again faced with difficult decisions: How do you cope when infected people rely on their support and resources? 

The answer isn't always clear-cut, but regardless, some York County organizations like the York County Food Bank are figuring it out.

“We're starting to hear how people can't come attend our distributions or local food pantries because they’re sick," said CEO Jen Brillhart. "We encourage people to find someone who is healthy to go in place for them."

Joy Ferguson, Bell Family Shelter administrative assistant, shows a food storage area in the basement of the shelter Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Many of the food items come from the York County Food Bank. She says shelter staffers refer to the basement, which serves as a storage area for all of the shelter's supplies, as "Joy's Jungle." Bill Kalina photo

York County's senior population, specifically, is one of the most vulnerable populations when it comes to food insecurity. When coupled with rising COVID cases, it can be hard for seniors to get out of the house and feel safe, Brillhart added.

If somebody is sick with COVID, however, the York County Food Bank won't turn them away.

Strategies implemented at the beginning of the pandemic — including contactless delivery and drive-through distributions — help dismiss fears of transmission or spread, Brillhart said.

Additionally, food packages come with more than a week's worth of food. The COVID-19 isolation period, meanwhile, was shortened to only five days. 

Volunteers work to pack holiday food boxes for the annual Give-A-Meal program during a family volunteering day at York County Food Bank's Emergency Food Hub on Haines Road in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Age limit restrictions were lifted for the day to allow younger children to experience being able to give back to those in need. Dawn J. Sagert photo

"We just want to make sure nobody goes hungry," Brillhart said. 

Likewise, several of York County's nonprofits with homeless shelters like Bell Socialization and LifePath Christian Ministries will not turn away sick folks.

Instead, both shelters introduced an isolation period for new individuals coming into the shelter. 

Bell Socialization requires a five-day isolation period of anybody who comes into the shelter as part of their COVID-19 protocol.

LifePath, meanwhile, has isolation rooms that are only necessary for those who are infected with COVID or start to exhibit symptoms, according to Norman Humber, CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries.

Thanksgiving dinner is served at LifePath Christian Ministries in York City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

“If you can think about it as a congregate situation, it's a gigantic family," Humber said. "There’s a lot of people around so we have to stay diligent. But when something presents itself like symptoms or a positive test, we act in accordance with what's best for the family."

In addition to the isolation period, masks have once again become required for anybody who enters the LifePath building. Additionally, volunteers were asked not to come in over an abundance of caution.

Vaccine clinics also recently popped up at LifePath as an additional way to battle COVID-19. Partnerships with WellSpan Health, Coalition For The Homeless and Friends & Neighbors helped make these clinics possible — with great turnouts from the community.

Humber hopes to continue these clinics, with plans to host another one in February.

Christopher Rowe of York City receives a flu shot from WellSpan community paramedic Stephanie White at a vaccination clinic at LifePath Christian Ministries Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. LifePath partnered with various community organizations to offer the clinic, providing free COVID-19 shots, boosters and flu shots at its York City men's shelter. Vaccines for age-eligible children were also available. Bill Kalina photo

“What can we do to help slow it down? Prevent it? Stop it? That's our emphasis,” Humber said. “Right now, we're just trying to stay ahead of the curve."

At Bell Socialization, too, masks are required. With staff cases causing a shortage in hands, it's imperative for Bell Socialization to mitigate COVID where they can, said Executive Director Tony Schweitzer.

A partnership with WellSpan allows Bell Socialization workers to pick up COVID kits, take samples and return them for testing. Bell, however, has not yet needed to do that, Schweitzer said.

“Our staff is dedicated to what they do in helping other people," Schweitzer said. "They show up for work every day knowing what the challenges are and continue to be those heroes."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at  @tina_locurto.