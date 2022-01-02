York County's COVID cases increase by nearly 2K in two-day span

The new year started with one new COVID-related death in York County reported in a two-day period on Saturday.

This brings the new total to 1,196 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 1,974 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday and Saturday — bringing the new total in York County to 86,890.

Pennsylvania surpassed 2 million COVID-19 cases logged since the start of the pandemic as hospitals continue to struggle with limited capacity.

York County will soon have a Federal Emergency Management Agency "strike team" to assist at WellSpan York Hospital, which had 211 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, according to WellSpan's dashboard. The additional help was supposed to be in place by Monday.

York County hospitals had 272 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, an increase of 18 since Thursday. Of those patients, 57 adults are in the ICU and 50 are on ventilators.

WellSpan Health officials confirmed that York Hospital has operated at above 100% capacity for multiple days as a result of the recent surge.

As a result of the high spread, hospitals are also taking steps to limit the demand. Penn State Health advised Thursday that emergency rooms should not be used for COVID-19 tests after seeing an influx of patients.

"People seeking COVID-19 tests at the emergency department when they are not sick place a tremendous burden on the medical staff’s ability to treat patients who need emergent care,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, chief clinical officer of Penn State Health.

WellSpan health care system has delayed all nonemergency care and has held patients in nontraditional rooms, such as pre-operative or post-operative bays.

Reporter Erin Bamer contributed to this story.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.