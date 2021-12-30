Vaccination clinics canceled due to 'high volume' of COVID-19 cases

Family First Health is cancelling some of its larger vaccination clinics as a response to a high volume of COVID-19 cases in York County.

This cancellation includes the Keystone Kidspace clinics for children ages five to 11, Jim Cronin, a spokesperson for Family First Health, said.

"Due to a high volume of positive COVID-19 cases in local communities, Family First Health is canceling its larger vaccination events to keep staff and community members safe," he said.

For those who have scheduled a time at the Keystone Kidspace clinic, appointments will be moved to Family First Health's York City COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, located at 116 S. George St.

Since the outbreak of the new omicron variant, officials have taken steps to mitigate social interaction in December.

York City, for example, canceled two of its New Year's Eve celebrations. The city's St. Patrick's Day parade was also canceled.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania passed 2 million COVID-19 cases logged since the start of the pandemic as hospitals continue to struggle with limited capacity.

York County, which will soon receive a Federal Emergency Management Agency "strike team" to assist WellSpan York Hospital, which saw 795 new cases and seven new deaths reported on Thursday.

According to the state Department of Health, Pennsylvania has recorded 2,013,156 cases and 36,639 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. York County makes up 84,916 of those cases and 1,195 deaths.

Reporter Erin Bamer contributed to this report.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.