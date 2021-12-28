Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County Tuesday

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in York County, bringing the total to 1,174 since the pandemic began, according to state data.

Additionally, the state announced 550 new cases of COVID-19 — jumping the new total to 83,474.

Nationwide, the new omicron variant accounted for nearly 59% of all coronavirus cases, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. It surpassed the delta variant, which accounted for 41%.

Health officials, meanwhile, are bracing for an influx of COVID-19 cases after the Christmas holiday — a surge that likely won't be apparent in the data for several days or weeks. It's led to calls for caution as people plan New Year's celebrations.

“Omicron and delta are coming to your party," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for example, said in a public address Tuesday.

Across Pennsylvania, the case total increased to 1,976,200. The state reported a new death total of 36,200 since the start of the pandemic.

York County hospitals had 240 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, an increase of four since Sunday. Of those patients, 48 adults are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

WellSpan York Hospital, meanwhile, reported 178 COVID-positive patients. That's not far from the number — 203 — recorded at the pandemic's peak in December 2020.

The state reported a total of 6,061,488 negative COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday, including 201,731 in York County.

