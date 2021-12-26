Six new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 1,700 cases in York County over three days

Following Christmas weekend, six more people died in York County due to COVID-19, according to state data recorded on Sunday.

Additionally, 1,678 new cases were reported in a three-day period since Thursday — bringing the new total to 82,434. The latest deaths boost the death toll to 1,171.

With the increasing spread of cases driven by a new, likely more infectious variant, public health officials are encouraging the public to get vaccinated — or boosted — if they haven't already.

"When you’re dealing with one that spreads so rapidly and you are unvaccinated, the virus is going to find you," Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC.

Widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in this holiday season provides some hope.

"I cannot emphasize enough the safety and effectiveness of getting vaccinated against COVID-19," Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in an email. "By getting fully vaccinated and boosted, you are protecting yourself and your loved ones and lowering your risks while traveling, gathering, and spending time with one another."

Statewide, the case total increased to 1,954,488. The state reported a new death total of 36,050 since the start of the pandemic.

York County hospitals had 241 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, a decrease of eight since Thursday. Of those patients, 47 adults are in the ICU and 43 patients are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 6,059,523 negative COVID-19 tests by Sunday, including 201,712 in York County.

Reporter Matt Enright contributed to this report.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.