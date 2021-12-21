Omicron variant becomes dominant strain as cases climb in York County

York County continues to record new COVID-19 cases and deaths as the omicron variant takes hold as the dominant COVID strain across the country.

The county reported another four COVID deaths on Tuesday, for a new total of 1,152, according to state health data. The newest data also shows 543 new COVID cases, bringing York County's total to 78,696.

COVID-19 rates continue to spike in the wake of the new omicron variant. This new strain represented 73% of all sequenced cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as officials work to mitigate its spread during the holidays.

"We need all eligible residents to get vaccinated and get boosted to stop the spread of variants that are pushing health care workers to their limit," said Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania's new acting health secretary, in a written statement Tuesday.

Statewide, the case total increased to 1,565,895 — an increase of 7,610 reported Monday. There were also 35,615 deaths recorded as of Monday, an increase of 197 since Monday, according to data.

York County hospitals had 263 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. Of those patients, 43 adults are in the ICU, and 42 patients are on ventilators. WellSpan York Hospital had 178 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, not far from the number of COVID patients — 203 — it saw at the pandemic's worst point in December 2020.

Overall, all WellSpan hospitals were treating 430 COVID-19 patients, which is greater than the health care system has seen since the outbreak began.

As of Tuesday, there were 51.1 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 808,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 275 million cases and 5.3 million deaths.

