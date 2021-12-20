Four new COVID-19 deaths in York County on Monday

York County logged four more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, adding to an ever-growing total of 1,148, according to state health data.

The data also shows 330 new COVID-19 cases reported the same day, bringing York County's total to 78,153.

COVID-19 rates continue to spike in the wake of the new omicron variant, as officials are taking measures to mitigate transmission during the holidays.

Statewide, the case total increased to 1,558,285 — an increase of 3,832 reported Monday. There were also 35,418 deaths recorded on Monday, according to data.

More:York cancels New Year's Eve White Rose Drop due to COVID-19 surge

More:Fauci says omicron variant is ‘just raging around the world’

York County hospitals had 255 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. Of those patients, 38 adults are in the ICU, and 34 patients are on ventilators.

WellSpan York Hospital had 185 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, nearing the peak of COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Overall, all WellSpan hospitals are treating 453 COVID-19 patients, which is more than the health care system has seen since the outbreak began.

There have been 6,028,077 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, including 201,531 in York County.

As of Monday, there were 50.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 806,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 275 million cases and 5.3 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.