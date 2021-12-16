Walmart in York County temporarily shuts down due to COVID-19

A Walmart in West Manchester Township will be temporarily closing due to a "renewed increase" in COVID-19 cases, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The store, located at 1000 Town Center Drive, will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Walmart spokesperson Ashley Nolan said the closure is part of an ongoing company-initiated program.

More:York County logs 13 new COVID-19 deaths as the U.S. death toll passes 800,000

More:Spring Garden college student writes own name on November ballot, wins constable position

More:Fire destroys local restaurant, damages two other businesses

"This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community," Nolan said, via email.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

READ MORE: 'If you say nothing, you condone it': North York reels from tax collector allegation