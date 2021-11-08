1,000 COVID deaths: 'You try not to become too numb to numbers — but I'm saddened.'

Tanya Dozier watched from her television as the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of thousands across the United States — and she prayed that it wouldn't touch her family.

Her prayers went unanswered.

Dozier lost her 80-year-old mother, Florence Young, in January. Her father, Wallace Young, died eight months later at the age of 86 — alone in his hospital room.

"We said goodbye to him over the phone," Dozier said. "We were not there to hold his hand. All we could do was yell into the phone and yell ‘I love you, Daddy.'"

Dozier's mother, who died at her home in Shrewsbury, is part of a grim statistic: On Monday, the death toll in York County surpassed 1,000 — now totaling 1,002 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Her father died in Florida, which has reported more than 60,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Less than half of York County's population has been fully vaccinated, and Dozier said she isn't convinced those who are unvaccinated will be willing to get their shots anytime soon.

Her mother died just after the vaccine became available to the public. Her father, on the other hand, chose not to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 pandemic became all too politicized, she said, and as a result it claimed the lives of those who refused to get vaccinated.

Pandemic apathy, too, is very much real — and Dozier is witness to it.

Only one week after her father's death, Dozier overheard somebody say that the virus is a sham. It took all of her power not to cry, and in response Dozier just turned away — admitting that there's no changing their minds.

It doesn't matter how good of a job York County does offering the COVID-19 vaccine if others refuse to get it — and therein lies the problem, she said.

“I don't know how you can convince someone who’s not listening to get the vaccination," Dozier said. “I think it’ll take a death in their family, or someone going on a ventilator, to change their mind."

Right now, the biggest challenge is getting those in the "family" age group vaccinated — primarily parents and their children, according to York City health director Matt Howie.

“You try not to become too numb to numbers — but I'm saddened.” he said of the 1,000 milestone. “I'm trying to make my focus on preventing the next thousand."

The COVID-19 pandemic took many vulnerable elders early in its path. Now, the virus has changed course and is circulating in groups with children, primarily in schools and at home, according to Howie.

New eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine among children ages 5 to 11, however, is an indicator that mitigation efforts will emerge victorious, he said.

More:Wolf to end mask mandate for schools, let districts set own rules in January

As of Monday, York County schools had recorded at least 2,668 cases during the 2021-22 school year, and are close to passing the total number of cases recorded through all of the previous school year.

“That's why I think it's a big opportunity for us to break the cycle of transmission," Howie said, of the Pfizer vaccine being administered to children.

For many health care workers who have been on the front lines for almost two years now, some of the biggest struggles are from the spreading of misinformation.

Eugene Curley, an infectious disease physician with WellSpan, said he continues to speak with patients daily to quash myths surrounding the virus and vaccines.

While COVID fatigue is a very real thing affecting front-line workers, Curley said he tries not to get upset over things out of his control.

"You have to make the best of a bad situation — this is what health care providers signed up for," Curley said.

For weeks now, York Hospital's ICU has operated near capacity — mostly filled with COVID-19 patients, according to Curley.

Vaccination can prevent hospitalization, and as a result would free up ICU beds for patients who get injured from car accidents or have heart attacks.

But unlike car accidents or heart attacks, COVID-19 is preventable, Curley added.

Dozier shared a similar sentiment.

“There’s someone going to read this, get COVID and wish that they did something," Dozier said. “Why wouldn’t you want to protect yourself from something that could kill you?”

Dozier said she pleaded with her father to get vaccinated.

Just as she was finally coming to terms with her mother's death, her father surprised her in the most surreal and unexpected way imaginable. And only one day before he started to fall ill, Wallace Young was swimming laps at the pool.

“If COVID-19 was not unleashed on America the way it was, my parents would be alive today," Dozier said. "If actions were taken sooner, if the vaccine was out sooner — my mom would still be alive. If it wasn’t politicized, my dad would be alive."

