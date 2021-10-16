Halloween and COVID-19: How health officials say 'it can be done in a safe way'

The spookiest time of year is approaching...

But how can families prepare for perhaps the greatest threat to their children this trick-or-treating season? High COVID-19 spread among children has health officials considering all options for how to have a safe holiday.

Fear not: York City Health Director Matt Howie said Halloween can still happen, given that trick-or-treating is done primarily in outdoor spaces.

“We still have a fair activity of spreading in our area, Pennsylvania is still among a handful of states still struggling with the virus circulating," Howie said. “Personally, I love Halloween — and it can be done in a safe way this year."

As of Thursday, York County schools had recorded 59,415 COVID-19 cases, logging more than 200 additional cases overnight. However, the true total number of cases is likely much higher due to reporting disparities between districts.

While masking has continued to be a hot button issue among districts and parents, Howie said incorporating one into a Halloween costume can be a creative and safe way to approach the holiday.

“Masking for kids is a very emotional issue for people, but this is how we care for our populations that cannot get vaccinated," Howie said. “If you can incorporate that mask into the costume, how great would that be?”

Currently, children under the age of 12 still cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccine. And recently, several schools within the Central York and Spring Grove school districts transitioned some of their students to remote learning due to localized outbreaks.

Over the past six months, health officials have seen more children getting infected — which Howie said "is not insignificant at all." He said he encourages all parents to consider these risks when getting ready to trick-or-treat.

"Kids adapt to the 'new normal' we set for them," Howie said. “When we help them understand the 'why' behind it, I think kids are very receptive to doing things to keep them safe."

In addition to trick-or-treating, Howie said other outdoor events like the highly-anticipated return of the York Halloween Parade can happen safely.

The York Halloween Parade is scheduled to begin at the York Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m. Oct. 24. The parade's path will travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street in downtown York.

The parade is organized by Eventive — the event planning and production division of the York Revolution.

Doug Eppler, a spokesperson for the county's baseball team, said that, given the success of a safe baseball season, he is confident in the return of the Halloween parade.

“Were very eager to bring it back," Eppler said. “With a season-long effort yielding such positive results, we are comfortable with bringing back a one day tradition that is also an outdoor event."

Last year, the York Halloween Parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Since, Eppler said event officials have been working to make this October's event better than ever.

This year's parade theme is "Halloween on the screen" and will feature popular Halloween-themed movies or shows on parade floats.

Masks will not be required at the York Halloween Parade, though Eppler said he hopes to see COVID-19 safety practices continued at this year's event.

“We're trusting that Yorkers are going to continue doing the right thing, and if they do that wearing a mask and social distancing — that's terrific," Eppler said.

Typically, the York Halloween Parade draws in a crowd of a couple thousand.

For York County residents who are skipping the parade this year, White Rose Community Television will be shooting a live broadcast of the parade on channel 16 or 18.

