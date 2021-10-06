Two new COVID-related deaths reported in York County on Wednesday

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday in York County, bringing the overall total to 915 since the pandemic started.

Additionally, the state Department of Health reported 226 new cases in York County, for a total of 57,587.

As of Wednesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling average of 126 hospitalizations over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data. For comparison, 14 days ago the county had an average of 94 hospitalizations.

Case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked since the delta variant of COVID-19 first appeared.

Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,210,429 confirmed cases and 29,323 deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 5,442,101 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 — including 188,920 in York County.

