One new COVID-19 death reported in York County on Tuesday

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported on Tuesday in York County, bringing the overall total to 897 since the pandemic began, according to the most recent state data.

Additionally, the state Department of Health reported 226 new cases in York County, for a total of 55,880.

As of Tuesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling average of 107 hospitalizations over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data. For comparison, on Sept. 14 the county had an average of 81 hospitalizations.

Case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked since the delta variant of COVID-19 first appeared.

Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,178,990 confirmed cases and 29,226 deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 5,432,320 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 — including 186,714 in York County.

