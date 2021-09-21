Four new COVID-related deaths reported in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported in York County Tuesday, bringing the total to 885 since the pandemic began, according to the state.

Additionally, the state Department of Health reported 192 new cases in York County, for 54,292 total.

As of Tuesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling average of 91 hospitalizations over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data. For comparison, on Sept. 6 the state reported an average of 73 hospitalizations.

More:COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

More:Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11

More:PIAA worried Pa. high school teams using COVID-19 issues to avoid unfavorable opponents

Case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked since the delta variant of COVID-19 first appeared.

Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,152,352 confirmed cases and 28,932 deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 5,353,274 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 — including 184,278 in York County.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.