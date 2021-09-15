COVID death toll increases for second day in a row in York County

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 869 since the pandemic began.

This is the second day in a row multiple deaths have been declared in the county, when four deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling average of 83 hospitalizations over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data, more than double what it had been the previous 14 days.

In addition, 156 cases of COVID-19 were reported in York County — for a new overall total of 53,062.

Case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked since the delta variant of COVID-19 first appeared.

Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,129,114 confirmed cases and 28,696 deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 5,282,761 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 — including 181,756 in York County.

