COVID-19 death toll jumps by four in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, boosting the total to 867 since the pandemic began, according to state health officials.

These deaths come at the same time as 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 52,906.

As of Tuesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling average of 94 hospitalizations over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data, more than double what it had been the previous 14 days.

Case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked since the delta variant of COVID-19 first appeared.

Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,125,583 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 5,272,973 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 — including 181,417 in York County.

