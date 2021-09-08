COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise in York County, 175 new cases Wednesday

A rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant have brought with it an increasing number of hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, 83 patients were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. This comes at the same time as 175 new cases were reported in York County, bringing the total to 51,753 since the pandemic started, state data reported.

As of Wednesday, the county's hospitals saw a rolling average of 75 hospitalizations over the past 14 days, according to state Health Department data, more than double what it had been the previous 14 days.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Case numbers have spiked since the delta variant of COVID-19 first appeared.

Dr. Matt Howie, director of the York City Health Bureau, has said the increase isn't surprising given the fact case rates are climbing.

“With those kinds of increases, it’s a bit of a percentage game," Howie said in August. "There’s a percentage of individuals that will require a higher level of care due to the severity of illness.”

READ MORE: 'A slap in the face': Central York students protest ban on diversity resources

There were no new deaths in York County reported on Wednesday.

Across all 67 counties, the state Department of Health has reported 1,105,723 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 5,214,430 patients have tested negative for COVID-19 — including 179,123 in York County.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.