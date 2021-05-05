Wednesday update: Three more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were three new COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday in York County, bringing the total to 786, the state Department of Health announced.

Additionally, the department recorded 124 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, for a new total of 44,732 since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the case total increased to 1,164,216 — an increase of 2,597 reported Wednesday. There were also 56 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the new total on Wednesday to 26,390, according to state data.

There have been 4,429,718 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, including 150,695 in York County.

As of Wednesday, there were 32.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 578,500 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 154.4 million cases and 3.2 million deaths.

