CORONAVIRUS

Wednesday update: 121 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Volunteer Norma Shue, 87, prepares Barb Deller of Springettsbury Township, left, for her vaccination at the WellSpan Community COVID-19 Vaccination Site in the former A.C. Moore location on Loucks Road in York City Sunday, April 18, 2021. Norma, a volunteer at numerous organizations around York County, has volunteered at WellSpan for 17 years after retiring from the healthcare network. She was honored with a bouquet of flowers Sunday – the first day of National Volunteer Appreciation Week – from a former vaccination patient. Bill Kalina photo

There were 121 new cases of COVID-19 in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 43,821, the state Department of Health reported.

No new deaths were reported in the daily data breakdown, leaving the total at 778 on Wednesday.

Statewide, there were 3,686 new cases reported for an overall total of 1,143,076 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 57 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,129, according to state data.

There have been 4,373,088 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 statewide, including 148,451 in York County.

As of Wednesday, there were about 32.2 million cases of COVID-19 and 572,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been 148 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.