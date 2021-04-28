Wednesday update: 121 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

There were 121 new cases of COVID-19 in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 43,821, the state Department of Health reported.

No new deaths were reported in the daily data breakdown, leaving the total at 778 on Wednesday.

Statewide, there were 3,686 new cases reported for an overall total of 1,143,076 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 57 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 26,129, according to state data.

There have been 4,373,088 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 statewide, including 148,451 in York County.

As of Wednesday, there were about 32.2 million cases of COVID-19 and 572,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been 148 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

