'Everyone is welcome here': York County's first mass vaccination site opens Thursday

York County's first mass vaccination site is slated to open Thursday — and individuals within the phase 1A group can schedule appointments as early as Monday, officials said.

The clinic is housed in the Manchester Crossroads shopping center, located at 351 Loucks Road in Manchester Township. The county is working in partnership with WellSpan Health.

The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The last available doses will be administered at 8:35 p.m. each day, according to Stephanie Andreozzi, the co-leader of WellSpan Health’s vaccination team.

"I think a site of this size gives us the ability to have a really conservative one-way flow with ample social distancing and the ability to expand lanes as our needs increase in the community," Andreozzi said.

At the current capacity, seven of the facility's 14 lanes will be open to provide doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

No walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting www.wellspan.org/covid19/ or by calling 855-851-3641.

WellSpan Health received confirmation from the state that this site should expect to receive the same allocation of vaccines for the rest of the month, meaning that health officials don't anticipate any shortages, Andreozzi said.

"That level of consistency is allowing us to schedule appointments with the confidence that we will have the vaccines to keep those appointments," she added.

Patients on average will spend roughly 30 to 45 minutes in the clinic.

After a preliminary health screening, patients will receive their vaccination and then wait in a socially distant observation area for 15 to 30 minutes before exiting, according to

vaccine site director Adam Hawk.

In case of an allergic reaction or medical emergency, the facility is equipped with first aid kits and automated external defibrillators, Hawk added.

Earlier this month, the York County Board of Commissioners approved a four-month lease at the shopping center for $35,000 a month plus utilities and start-up costs, officials said.

Funding will be reimbursed to the county via the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As of Wednesday, about 30% of York County residents have been vaccinated, which is right in line with the state's vaccination rate of 35%, according to Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

"It's really important for people to get vaccinated," Wheeler said Wednesday during a news conference. "This is a community vaccination site, so whether you're a patient of UPMC, Family First or Wellspan Health — everyone is welcome here."

