CORONAVIRUS

Saturday COVID update: 201 new cases in York County

Staff report
Gov. Tom Wolf visits Family First Health in York City, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Gov. Wolf praised the health center for their diligence during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for their efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the members of the eligible and sometimes vulnerable members of the community. Dawn J. Sagert photo

There were 201 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The new cases bring the local total to 37,881.

York County had no new deaths from COVID-19 reported. The local toll from the pandemic stands at 743, according to the Health Department.

More:Wolf in York City: Vaccine rollout could be 'better'

More:State orders Dillsburg restaurant to close, citing COVID-19 violations

More:Pa. plans to move into next vaccination phase early next month

More:York County's mass vaccination clinic will be at Manchester Twp. shopping center

Statewide, there were 4,213 additional COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 984,515. There were also 33 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,774.

As of Saturday, there were 29,742,662COVID-19 cases and 541,259 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 122,498,605 cases and 2,704,141 deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.