Saturday COVID update: 201 new cases in York County

Staff report

There were 201 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The new cases bring the local total to 37,881.

York County had no new deaths from COVID-19 reported. The local toll from the pandemic stands at 743, according to the Health Department.

Statewide, there were 4,213 additional COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 984,515. There were also 33 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,774.

As of Saturday, there were 29,742,662COVID-19 cases and 541,259 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 122,498,605 cases and 2,704,141 deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.