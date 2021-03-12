Newberry Elementary closed Friday due to COVID-19

Newberry Elementary School is closed today after recording two recent COVID-19 cases.

Two cases within 14 days is enough to warrant a three-day closure at a small school, according to state guidance. The school should reopen for students on Monday, according to West Shore School District officials.

The West Shore School District has recorded 11 cases across the district within the past 14 days, including the Newberry cases, according to its dashboard. The remaining nine cases are spread across the district's 13 other schools, and none have enough cases to reach another closure.

Several other local schools closed this week due to COVID-19. Central York Middle School remains closed and will reopen Tuesday after recording 11 cases within 14 days as of Thursday. Three schools in the Spring Grove Area School District and South Mountain Elementary in the Northern York County School District were also closed Monday and reopened Tuesday.