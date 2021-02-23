COVID-19 kills three more in York County Tuesday

There were three new deaths reported Tuesday in York County, increasing the total to 710, according to data provided by the state Department of Health.

Additionally, there were 101 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 35,332.

Statewide, 97 new deaths were reported for a new total of 23,711. An additional 2,830 cases increased the total to 917,848.

There have been 3,834,470 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, including 128,663 in York County, according to state data.

About 89% of patients have recovered.

More than 28.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 500,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 111.8 million confirmed cases and more than 2.4 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.