Have a COVID-19 vaccine scheduled? Rabbit Transit will take you for free

People who have a COVID-19 vaccine scheduled are entitled to free bus service to their appointment, according to Rabbit Transit officials.

Interested York County residents should schedule their bus trip one day prior to the appointment by calling 1-800-632-9063, said spokesperson Abby Davis.

The trips are offered 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited availability on Saturday.

Riders will need to have a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment in order to be eligible for the bus service, Davis said.

"We will continue to work with our various health care partners to determine the timeframe that this vaccine transportation program may be needed for our community," she added. "We hope that we can begin to reach herd immunity and that this formal vaccine transportation program will no longer be a primary need."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.