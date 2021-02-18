Five more die in York County due to COVID-19

There were five new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday in York County, bringing the total to 700 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, the state reported 149 new cases in the county, increasing the total to 34,870.

Statewide, there were 126 new deaths, bringing the new total to 23,413. According to state data, an additional 3,345 cases were reported Thursday for a new total of 905,995 since the pandemic began.

More:York County's urban center hardest hit by COVID-19

More:York County schools in dark about teacher vaccinations

More:Closer Look: A year into COVID pandemic, York County teachers face exhaustion

Approximately 3,799,916 patients have tested negative for COVID-19, including 127,351 in York County.

About 88% of patients have recovered, according to data.

More than 27.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 495,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 110 million confirmed cases and more than 2.4 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.