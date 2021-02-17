There were 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the new total to 34,721, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, no new deaths were reported Wednesday. York County has had 695 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Statewide, health officials recorded 3,413 new cases increasing the total to 902,650, according to state data.

No new deaths statewide were reported, keeping the total at 23,126.

Approximately 3,791,021 patients have tested negative for COVID-19, including 126,955 in York County.

About 88% of patients have recovered, according to data.

More than 27.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 488,100 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 109.6 million confirmed cases and more than 2.4 million deaths.

