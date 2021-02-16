328 new cases of COVID-19 reported in three-day span in York County

There were 328 new cases of COVID-19 over the span of three days in York County, the state Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

Of that total, 169 cases were reported on Sunday, 81 cases were reported on Monday and 78 of the total cases were reported on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths reported over the three-day span.

Statewide, 6,893 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the three-day total, bringing the case count to 899,237.

Additionally, 54 new deaths were reported during the same time period, for a new total of 23,126.

About 88% of patients have recovered.

More than 27.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 486,300 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 109.2 million confirmed cases and more than 2.4 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.