York County had four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday

There were four new deaths reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the death total to 688, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, 196 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, for a new total of 33,946.

Statewide, health officials announced 115 new deaths, bringing the new total to 22,860. On Thursday, 3,978 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the total to 884,269.

About 86% of patients have recovered.

More:York Haven, Orendorf elementary schools see new COVID-19 cases

There have been 124,869 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,735,776 patients tested negative to date in the state.

More than 27.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 471,600 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 107.4 million confirmed cases and more than 2.3 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.