Seth Grove in quarantine after showing COVID-19 symptoms

State Rep. Seth Grove is quarantining at his home after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, his office announced Thursday.

Grove, R-Dover Township, first started quarantining Wednesday awhile results of a COVID-19 test, according to a news release. He had not been at his local office since Tuesday or at the state Capitol since Feb. 5.

"While I await my test results, I will continue to quarantine at home," Grove said in a news release.

Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin, will serve as acting chairperson of State Government Committee during Grove's absence. Schemel presided over the committee's hearing Thursday pertaining to its investigation of the 2020 election.

Part of that process, Grove has said, is debunking "untrue claims" that have been floating around — such as the idea that using a permanent marker invalidated paper ballots — and to determine the actual problems that occurred.

The ongoing investigation is focused on the election process in Pennsylvania and whether the General Assembly needs to address any issues in future legislation — not about determining the outcome, Grove said.

There was no fraud in the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, multiple courts have ruled. But Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have repeatedly claimed there was without evidence.

Grove has also been a critic of Gov. Tom Wolf's use of executive power and limits on commerce, which the governor said were imposed over the past year to stem the spread of COVID-19.

