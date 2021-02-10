York County had 12 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday

York County had 12 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 684 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, there were 132 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, for a new total of 33,750.

Statewide, there were 125 new deaths reported, increasing the total to 22,745 on Wednesday.

An additional 3,378 COVID-19 cases statewide raised the total to 880,291, according to state health data.

About 86% of patients have recovered.

There have been 124,482 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,725,236 patients tested negative to date in the state.

More than 27.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 468,200 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 107 million confirmed cases and more than 2.3 million deaths.

