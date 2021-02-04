Eight more die in York County due to COVID-19

There were eight new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County, bringing the overall total to 654 deaths since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

Additionally, 137 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a new total of 32,715 in York County.

Statewide, there were 146 new deaths, increasing the total to 22,101. There were also 3,370 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 856,986 statewide since the pandemic began.

About 84% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to state data.

There have been 122,495 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,670,804 negative patients in the state.

About 26.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with about 450,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 104 million confirmed cases and nearly 2.2 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.