One new death in York County attributed to COVID-19

York County had one new death Monday linked to COVID-19, increasing the total to 635 since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, the state reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday, for a new total of 32,263 cases. On Sunday, 121 cases were reported, and 253 were reported Monday. No deaths were reported in York County on Sunday.

Statewide, there were 85 new deaths over the two-day period, bringing the total to 21,687. There were also 6,839 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 846,078 statewide since the pandemic began.

There have been 121,711 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,646,648 negative patients in the state.

About 82% of patients have recovered, according to recent health data.

About 26.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 441,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 103 million confirmed cases and more than 2.2 million deaths.

