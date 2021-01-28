COVID-19 kills seven more in York County

York County had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, increasing the total to 630 since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, the state reported 572 new cases in York County, bringing the new total of COVID-19 cases to 31,218.

Statewide, there were 198 new deaths bringing the total to 21,303. There were also 6,036 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 824,405 since the pandemic began.

There have been 119,954 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,600,965 negative patients in the state as of Thursday.

About 81% of patients have recovered, according to state health data.

About 25.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 429,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 101 million confirmed cases and more than 2.1 million deaths.

