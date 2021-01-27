Seven new deaths in York County attributed to COVID-19

York County had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 623 since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, the state reported 283 new cases of the virus in York County, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 30,646.

Statewide, there were 222 new deaths bringing the total to 21,105. There were also 5,874 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 818,369 since the pandemic began.

There have been 119,716 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,590,184 negative patients in the state to date.

About 80% of patients have recovered from the virus.

About 25.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 425,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 100.4 million confirmed cases and more than 2.1 million deaths.

