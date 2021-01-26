COVID-19 kills 10 more in York County

York County had 10 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 616, according to the state Health Department.

In addition, the state reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 in York County increasing the total to 30,363 since the outbreak began.

Statewide, there were 219 new deaths bringing the total to 20,883. There were 4,628 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 812,495 since the pandemic began.

There have been 119,174 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,579,851 negative patients in the state to date.

More:West York Middle School, Dillsburg Elementary close for 3 days due to COVID-19

More:Biden to add South Africa to COVID-19 travel restrictions

More:York County official: Gov't is undermining vaccine rollout

About 79% of patients have recovered from the virus.

About 25.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 419,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 99.8 million confirmed cases and more than 2.1 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.