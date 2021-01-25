COVID-19 kills six more in York County on Sunday and Monday

York County had six new deaths over the span of two days linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the total to 606, according to the state Health Department.

The new deaths were reported over a two-day span of Sunday and Monday.

A total of 412 new cases were also reported Sunday and Monday, for a new total of 30,224 in York County, according to state data. At noon, the state had not updated records to show how many cases and deaths were reported for each day.

Statewide, there were 138 new deaths reported Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 20,664 deaths. There were 7,910 additional positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 807,867 cases statewide.

There have been 118,924 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,569,440 negative patients in the state to date. About 79% of patients have recovered from the virus.

About 25.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 419,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 99.3 million confirmed cases and more than 2.1 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.