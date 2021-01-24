York City's William Penn High School to hold all classes virtually this week

Staff report

William Penn Senior High School will hold all classes virtually this week, York City School District announced Sunday.

Students will have classes by Zoom Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and Wednesday will be am asynchronous learning day, the district announced on its Facebook page.

There will be no classes held Friday, the district said.

The change is being made "in order to be proactive and limit the possible community spread of COVID-19 cases in our community," according to the announcement.

Teachers will send students a schedule of Zoom sessions and their assignments, the announcement stated.

Teaching and support staff will be available during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

York City schools have been operating with fully remote classes the whole school year. The district's board voted on Wednesday to reopen all schools in the district beginning Feb. 8 for hybrid class schedules, with students attending in-person instruction two days a week and having independent remote assignments the remaining three days.

The decision comes in the wake of state officials' recommending that school districts return elementary students to in-person learning, arguing that the classroom is the best place for them. York City school board President Michael Breeland said the district was "being pushed" by the state to reopen schools.