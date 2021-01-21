COVID-19 kills 11 more in York County

Eleven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in York County Thursday, bringing the new total to 575 since the outbreak began, according to the state Department of Health.

Additionally, 205 new cases of coronavirus were reported, for a total of 29,360.

Statewide, there were 260 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 20,128. Health officials also reported an increase of 5,664 new COVID-19 cases statewide for a total of 788,834.

There have been 3,520,836 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, including 117,301 negative patients in the county.

About 78% of patients have recovered, the state reported Thursday.

About 24.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been `confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 406,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 97 million confirmed cases and more than 2 million deaths.

