One new death in York County attributed to COVID-19

York County had one new death linked to COVID-19, bringing the new total to 550, according to the state Department of Health Tuesday.

Additionally, there were 242 new cases of COVID-19 in York County confirmed Tuesday, for a new total of 28,930 since the outbreak began, according to state data.

Statewide, there were 77 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 19,467. Health officials also reported an increase of 5,341 new COVID-19 cases statewide for a total of 777,186.

There have been 116,673 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,494,279 negative patients in the state.

About 24.1 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 399,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 95.7 million confirmed cases and more than 2 million deaths.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.